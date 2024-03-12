Georgia voters get their say in presidential primary election.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Voting took place Tuesday in the presidential primary across Georgia.

There are 11 precincts in Camden County in Georgia. Hundreds of people have already cast their ballot for who they want to represent their state.

Some former candidates’ names will still be on the ballots, but Georgia voters in Camden County said they only have their eyes on two -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“I want to see the best person in the White House,” voter Darlene Thrift said

That’s the reason hundreds of people cast their ballots Tuesday morning at the 11 precincts in Camden County.

Camden County Election Supervisor, Shannon Nettles said, “It’s been a quiet morning. We have had almost 500 voters. We do have a lot of sites. We did have 3,000 people to vote early in the last three weeks of early voting.”

Action News Jax spoke with a couple who said this primary election leading up to the general election means everything to them.

“If you live in a country that has blessed you with freedom, we need to keep it free,” voter Drema Taylor said. “Too many veterans and soldiers have died fighting for us.”

Voters said it’s about who can tackle their biggest concerns.

“Because the person has already proven himself,” Taylor said. “He has already shut the border down, and it’s wide open.”

“The person I’m voting for has a track-proven record. I believe the country will be beneficial in the right direction under his leadership,” another voter, Robert Taylor said.

Georgia is one of the four states with a presidential primary on Tuesday, along with Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii.

The polls in Georgia will close at 7 pm. Election Supervisor Shannon Nettles said by the end of today they will know each party will represent the state.

