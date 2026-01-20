Georgia woman sentenced for stealing $5.4 million from state’s Medicaid program

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A central Georgia woman was sentenced after she was convicted of Health Care Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft for stealing more than $5.4 million.

Elizabeth Sue Ivester, 63, entered a guilty plea on Oct. 2, 2025, in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Ga. and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Jan. 8, 2026, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Ivester “submitted 77,095 fraudulent claims for a company named Durable Medical Equipment that was never ordered or dispensed,” a news release from Carr states.

The AG’s office said the claims totaled over $5 million and unlawfully used the ID numbers of 7,684 Medicaid recipients and falsely represented the identity of one prescribing physician.

“This was a massive scheme to defraud not only Georgia taxpayers but real patients in need of care. It’s unacceptable, it’s illegal, and it won’t be tolerated in our state,” Carr stated in the news release.

Ivester was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with seven to serve, and the remainder on strict probation. She was also ordered to pay full restitution totaling $5,437,283.26.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.