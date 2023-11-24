Get your tickets now; 76th annual Jacksonville Boat Show 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three days of boats, outboard engines, and everything marine will be coming to The Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in 2024.

The North Florida Marine Association is inviting you to join the 76th annual Jacksonville Boat Show. From center consoles to bay boats, fishing and cruisers, and personal watercraft, the Boat Show will have something for everyone.

Show sponsors said that special surprises will be given to kids as well as seminars and education available for adults.

Tickets range from $5 to $15 and can be bought online now by clicking here. The show starts on Fri., Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. and runs until Jan. 28.

