Ghost Tours of St. Augustine offering exclusive spooky deals for local, Florida residents

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A chilling and exciting treat awaits St. Johns County and Florida residents are now offered 5 nights a week including Halloween night with Ghost Tours of St. Augustine.

Starting on October 30th, Ghost Tours of St Augustine Inc. is offering free admission to St. Johns County residents (with ID) on their Ghostly Experience Lantern-Lit Haunted Walking Tours every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday night. Additionally, residents can also explore the Paranormal Investigation Tours of the Fort Grounds on Wednesday and Thursday nights without any admission fee.

These unique tours provide an opportunity for residents to delve into the supernatural side of St. Augustine and uncover the city’s haunted history. Florida residents will also enjoy a special 50% discount on all ghost tours, available on all nights, and can even bring their guests along to share in the spooky experience.

These offers for both St. Johns County and Florida residents will be extended from now through the end of the year.

Ghost Tours of St Augustine Inc. holds the distinction of being the very first ghost tour company established in Florida over 30 years ago. Their tours have received recognition in numerous press and media outlets, including the Discovery Channel and The History Channel. The original ‘A Ghostly Experience’ tour guides participants through the city’s dark alleys, regaling them with tales of the area’s purported hauntings and the intriguing history behind them.

For those looking for more in-depth exploration, the Paranormal Investigation tours take place later at night and involve the use of ghost-hunting equipment provided by the company.

For more information about Ghost Tours of St Augustine Inc., their wide array of tours, and to make reservations, please visit their website HERE.

The roots of these haunting tours can be traced back to St. Augustine local and Menorcan descendant Sandy Craig. She formed a team of historians and writers to meticulously document and research the town’s haunted past. Using this research, Craig created themed tours that have become a staple of the area’s attractions.

These tours are consistently ranked among the top-rated and most popular experiences in the state, setting the standard for many other tour companies in the industry. Ghost Tours of St Augustine Inc. takes pride in presenting factually documented history alongside the stories of haunts and paranormal events that have been passed down through the centuries.

Adam Shockey, the President and CEO of Ghost Tours of St Augustine Inc., noted, “Even if you do not believe in ghosts, these tours are a fun way to keep the stories of our city’s past residents alive and to learn about true historical events that may have inspired these reported hauntings. We want all of our locals to be able to experience these enchanting tours and to share that unique history with all our visitors.”

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to uncover the eerie tales that have shaped St. Augustine’s history and reputation as one of the most haunted cities in the United States.

