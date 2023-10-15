Giraffe sculpture is being honored at Klutho Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Springfield Preservation and Revitalization presents a special ceremony in honor of artist Melissa Russell and the Klutho Park Giraffe Sculpture.

This ceremony marks the rededication of the Klutho Park Giraffe Sculpture after damage done to the statue in Spring 2023.

Due to a combination of weather and misuse, the Giraffe Sculpture suffered serious damage and fell over to the ground.

A group of Springfield residents and volunteers, led by Todd Hollinghead, spearheaded the restoration effort. They moved the sculpture to a safe location to prevent further damage to the statue and to prevent potential injuries to park-goers.

The volunteer team then coordinated with the original artist, Melissa Russell, to repair and restore the giraffe.

Volunteers transported the sculpture, which weighs several hundred pounds, to the artist’s studio in Lake City, where the artist restored the sculpture to its original condition. The volunteers then brought the sculpture home and reinstalled it in Klutho Park.

Funds to restore the sculpture were provided by SPAR through the PorchFest Public Art Initiative. Each year, SPAR reinvests proceeds from Jacksonville PorchFest in the Springfield community to improve public art and amenities in Jacksonville’s Urban Core.

