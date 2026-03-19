Glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt set for March 27 in St. Johns County

Parents looking for a fun, hassle-free night out can look no further than the Easter Egg Hunt Glow Party on March 27.

From 6 to 9 p.m., kids will enjoy an evening filled with glow-in-the-dark activities, dancing, games, and an exciting egg hunt, all while parents savor a worry-free break.

Pizza, drinks, and snacks will be provided, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone.

For more information, contact JaNae Wadley at jwadley@sjcfl.us or 904-209-0381.

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