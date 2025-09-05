Glynn County approves e-bike speed limit, helmet and reckless driving rules

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Board of Commissioners voted to update its ordinance on bikes and similar vehicles in response to the new prevalence of e-bikes and e-scooters.

Any riders on non-highway, unincorporated Glynn County bike paths or sidewalks outside of Jekyll Island must now abide by new safety-oriented rules.

Riders are no longer allowed to exceed 15 miles per hour. They also must wear a helmet if under the age of 16.

The ordinance also seeks to protect people on foot, requiring riders to yield to pedestrians, stay to the right of paths, and use audible signals when passing others. That may include a bell, horn, or a spoken warning.

Riders are also prohibited from “reckless driving,” such as getting dangerously close to pedestrians or moving unpredictably.

According to the ordinance, violators of the set rules could be punished with a fine of up to $1000.

Bigger, more powerful vehicles like golf carts, e-motorcycles, and ATVs are still not allowed on bike and walking paths.

Wheeled vehicles also remain banned from Mallery Street sidewalks on St. Simons Island, except for mobility devices used by people with disabilities.

