Glynn County Firefighters suffer burn injuries in Brunswick structure fire

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Fire Department reported that two firefighters sustained burn injuries while responding to a structure fire in Brunswick Saturday night.

At approximately 7:45 pm, a Glynn County Fire Rescue unit was dispatched to investigate smoke reported in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Fifth Street in Brunswick.

Upon arrival, the crew discovered a house engulfed in flames and promptly requested a full alarm dispatch.

As the firefighters initiated a search of the structure for potential victims, a flashover reportedly occurred, trapping the two responders inside. A distress call, known as a “mayday,” was issued, prompting an urgent response from fellow firefighters.

Despite the perilous situation, both firefighters managed to exit the burning structure with burn injuries.

They were swiftly transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus for medical treatment.

As of now, no further details regarding the incident are available.

