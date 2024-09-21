Glynn County Health Department to host annual drive-through flu shot event October 3rd

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Health Department will hold its annual drive-through flu shot event on Thursday, October 3rd, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the front parking lot of the clinic at 2747 Fourth Street. No appointment is necessary.

Most people will have no out-of-pocket costs for the flu vaccination, as many health insurance plans are accepted, and no-cost options are available for uninsured individuals. Vaccines will be offered for those aged 6 months and older, including the high-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors 65 and older.

Health officials recommend the flu vaccine for everyone over six months of age, especially those at high risk for flu complications, such as seniors, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart disease.

In addition to the drive-through event, flu vaccines are available at the Glynn County Health Department during regular clinic hours without an appointment. Flu and COVID vaccines can be administered simultaneously. While shipments of the updated COVID vaccine for the 2024-2025 season have been limited, more doses are expected in the coming weeks.

For more information on COVID vaccine availability, contact the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.

