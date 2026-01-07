Glynn County offers free shots amid spike in flu cases in Georgia

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Flu activity is spiking in Georgia, reaching the highest level possible, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The Glynn County Health Department is offering free flu shots to uninsured and underinsured adults and children while supplies last.

No appointment is needed for the flu shots, and the usual fee will be waived for the remainder of the flu season.

People with health insurance can also receive the vaccine for free since most plans cover the cost.

Everyone six months and older is urged to get a flu shot each year.

This vaccination helps lower the chances of contracting the flu and typically results in milder cases if infected.

To enhance protection, individuals are also advised to wash their hands frequently and avoid close contact with those who are sick.

The Glynn County Health Department continues to encourage community members to take advantage of the free immunizations as the flu season progresses.

Public health officials are emphasizing the importance of vaccinations amid the current spike in flu activity.

