Glynn County police arrest Florida woman for animal cruelty and abandonment

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, a Marion County woman was extradited from Glynn County to face felony charges after authorities discovered two deceased dogs and one emaciated survivor at an Ocklawaha residence.

Shan’Tayia Brenae Edwards faces two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of abandonment of an animal.

The charges follow a November search and seizure warrant executed at a residence in Ocklawaha. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted animal services in removing the dogs, where they located two dead animals and one surviving dog, later identified as Olaf, inside a cage.

Marion County Animal Services Investigator Trail took custody of the animals and submitted the two deceased dogs for a necropsy.

On December 24, 2025, MCSO’s Agricultural Crimes Investigator McClaskey received the findings, which revealed both dogs were severely emaciated with no palpable or visible fat coverage. Neither dog had food in its stomach at the time of death and both were infected with hookworms.

A veterinary examination of the surviving dog, Olaf, determined he was positive for heartworms, Microfilaria and hookworms. The dog was found confined inside a cage during the initial search of the property.

During the investigation, McClaskey determined that Edwards had traveled to Georgia for a job interview but failed to return home. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact her, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

At the beginning of February, the Glynn County Police Department located Edwards while she was working at a Waffle House and took her into custody.

Edwards was booked into the Marion County Jail following her transport from Georgia on Tuesday. She remains in custody, facing animal cruelty and abandonment charges.

