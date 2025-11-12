Glynn County Police find drugs and guns in Golden Isles Plaza traffic stop

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — A routine traffic stop in Glynn County led to the discovery of drugs, firearms, and cash last Saturday morning at Golden Isles Plaza.

Glynn County Police say they pulled over a car around 10:40 a.m. after it made an improper turn in front of a motorcycle.

Officers suspected the driver might be under the influence. K9 Ghost sniffed out drugs, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Police say that inside they found several types of illegal drugs, two guns, and more than $3,000 in cash.

The driver, 33-year-old Dillon Mason of Saint Simons Island, was arrested at the scene.

He faces charges including DUI, drug possession with intent to distribute, and having a gun while committing a crime.

Glynn County Police asks anyone with more information can call (912) 554-3645.

