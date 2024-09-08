Glynn County Police investigating Saturday dispute turned shooting in Satilla Shores area

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting in Satilla Shores that left a 23-year-old Brunswick man wounded and hospitalized.

According to the GCPD, on Saturday, September 7, deputies just before 2 p.m. investigated near Zellwood Drive in the Satilla Shores neighborhood due to a reported shooting.

The victim, 23-year-old Azjhonti Armstrong of Brunswick, was shot in the chest and shoulder area. He was taken to Shands Jacksonville, where he remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified two other men involved in the incident. Although no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning, investigators believe the three individuals knew each other, and that the shooting stemmed from a reported dispute.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact the Glynn County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.