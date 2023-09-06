Glynn County Police looking for suspect involved in shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Police are currently looking for Dundra Merrell who has been charged with possession of a firearm and multiple counts.

Merrell

On Sept. 4, the Glynn County Police Department responded to the Park’s Gas Station at Altama Avenue and Altama Connector in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered Patrice Fairell had been shot in the arm as she was driving away from the gas station.

Due to the injuries sustained from the gunshot, Fairell was flown to Shands Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, Fairell identified the shooter as Merrell. Merrell fled the scene as the passenger of a blue Dodge Charger.

Merrell is facing charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and felony aggravated assault.

GCPD says he is considered armed and dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are actively searching for Mr. Merrell. GCPD is asking the public to come forward with any information to assist in solving this crime and in locating Merrell.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Sgt. Stagner at (912) 554-7556 and or Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

