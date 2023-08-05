Contest: Win a family 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures!

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Action News Jax is giving away family 4-packs of tickets to Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga.

At Wild Adventures’ Wild Food Weekends, an all-new two-weekend event celebrating flavor and fun August 13-14 and August 20-21, you can sample treats like Pizza on a Stick and Ice Cream Sundae Nachos.

For more info about Wild Adventures and Wild Food Weekends, watch Action News Jax This Morning.

Find more information about tickets and season passes at wildadventures.com.

Just fill out the form below for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets!

NOTE: If the contest form below does not load initially, try refreshing the page. Action News Jax is not responsible for any technical failures.





Cox Media Group