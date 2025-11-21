Glynn County police officer arrested, facing disorderly conduct charges

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Glynn County Police Department officer was arrested Thursday following an incident at the Odyssey Lake apartment complex on Odyssey Lake Circle.

Officer Johnell D. Leggett, 25, was charged with Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor, after the Glynn County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident, according to a police the news release.

The news release did not state any specifics about what occurred other than it happened at 4:10 p.m. when police responded to a report of property damage at the apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the situation involved one of their own, leading to further investigation by the Major Crimes Unit. Following his arrest, Leggett was placed on administrative leave without pay, his equipment was secured, and he was taken to the Glynn County jail, the news release states.

