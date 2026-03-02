Glynn County Sheriff’s Office offers safe drug drop-off

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office now has a permanent Drop Box available in the lobby of the Detention Center for unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Deputies say keeping these drugs at home can be risky.

Unused medicine can be misused, and if not thrown away the right way, it might harm the environment or even poison children or pets.

The drop box is open to the public and meant to make safe disposal easy for everyone.

The Sheriff’s Office asks not to bring liquid medications. Instead, pour liquids into something like cat litter or coffee grounds, seal it in a container, and throw it in the trash.

