The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island nominated for Best All-Inclusive Resort in the country

LITTLE ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A Golden Isles all-inclusive resort was nominated by a panel of experts as one of the best in the country.

The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island is among 20 nominees for Best All-Inclusive Resort on USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Here’s how it works: Readers vote for their favorite choice in the category, and then the “10Best” are chosen once voting closes.

USA TODAY’s experts hailed the secluded nature of The Lodge, which is “only accessible by boat, and there are never more than 32 overnight guests."

During a guest’s stay, they can explore “seven miles of gorgeous beaches and 11,000 acres of undeveloped wilderness.”

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Rates at The Lodge include three daily meals, non-alcoholic beverages, boat transfers, and all island activities.

Voting in this category is open until Monday, August 3 at noon and winners will be announced Wednesday, August 12 at noon.

To see all the nominees and vote, click here.

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