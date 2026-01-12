‘Go Bills, we are running the town’: Bills Mafia celebrates after win against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bills Mafia celebrate after a nail-biting win against the Jags at EverBank Stadium.

Bills Mafia fans taking over Players Grille in Mardin couldn’t believe the last minute of the game as a game-winning interception knocked the Jags out of the playoffs and secured the Buffalo Bills’ spot in the next round of the playoffs.

“When they did it, the bar erupted, I erupted, everybody was just ecstatic,” said Christina Paul, a Bills fan.

“I am just so overwhelmed, just so excited I could not be prouder of our Buffalo Bills,” said Carrie Gainas, Bills fan.

The Bills Mafia is showing up to Duval ready to take over the city.

“Go Bills, we are running the town,” said one Bills fan.

Bills fans say no matter where their team goes, they will show up as the Bills mafia, to them means family.

“The Bills Mafia travels everywhere we don’t care who they play, what the city or state it’s in, Bills Mafia is there every single time,” said Thomas Caggianelli.

Many say they spent thousands of dollars to make it down, but money, they say, comes and goes, but this experience with their family is worth it.

Many who came for the game said they came from New York and even Canada.

The fans say every broken table and every moment was worth the time.

“We break tables, drink beers, that’s all, baby,” said Bills fan Matthew Walczak.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]