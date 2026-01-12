‘Go somewhere else:’ Jacksonville councilman Raul Arias said he is fed up with opponents of growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A disagreement between two Jacksonville City Council members is building up as the city debates a new housing development in parts of Northeast Jacksonville.

The dispute came to the surface during a recent Land Use and Zoning Committee meeting, where Councilman Raul Arias voiced frustration over opposition to a higher-density development that he supports outside of his district.

“The fact is if people don’t want density, go somewhere else,” Arias said during the meeting. “I’m getting fed up with it.”

Arias represents District 11, which is Jacksonville’s Southside, and said his district has shouldered a disproportionate amount of the city’s growth. He argues that other areas, including San Mateo, Black Hammock Island, Pumpkin Hill, Ft. George Island and Hecksher Drive need to accommodate more development.

The comments were directed at constituents of District 2 Councilman Mike Gay, who have pushed back against a rezoning proposal for an eleven acre, 47-home development planned for Cedar Bay Road between Main Street North and Cedar Branch Road.

Gay said residents deserve a voice when changes are proposed in their neighborhoods.

“To say people don’t have a say in it and to basically move out -- that’s not a good thing to say,” Gay responded.

Recently, neighbors have also spoken out against rezoning on Scarwin Lane, Starratt Road and Jake Road.

According to the most recent records that are available from the Property Appraiser’s office in 2024, District 11 had the third most housing starts with 806, compared to District 2 that had 164, the third fewest. These figures include various structures and lot sizes including single family homes, townhouses, and apartments.

“While I’m understanding of the community that’s been there for decades, I also understand progress must take place,” Councilman Rahman Johnson said.

After initially opposing the proposed Cedar Bay Road development, some nearby residents have softened their stance. The change comes after the developer offered $45,000 each to both the Cedar Bay Neighborhood for a new playground and Bay Harbor for dock improvements.

The proposal passed the LUZ committee with a 6-0 vote.

The full City Council is scheduled to vote on the housing development on Tuesday.

