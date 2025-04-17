‘God going to deal with it’: Palatka pastor faces child sex abuse charges

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka pastor was arrested Wednesday following disturbing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a child. Action News Jax spoke with former members of the pastor’s church, who were shocked by the church leader’s alleged actions.

A pastor is meant to guide others on the right path—but one Palatka congregation is now without its leader after he allegedly strayed from it himself.

42-year-old Pastor Leo Parker was preaching a Sunday service at Emerge Church on April 6th.

Emerge Church, Palatka, Fla.

But on April 16th, Pastor Parker turned himself in to the Palatka Police Department after detectives issued a warrant for his arrest.

“That is pathetic and pitiful. That is so pitiful,” said Neighbor Doris Clark.

People are reacting after finding out Pastor Parker is now being charged with sexual battery of a child, according to police.

“He had a big congregation going there. My kids went there, my son, my daughter-in-law, they friends, and then when the rumors started, it was over,” said a friend of Parker’s family, Alvoid Maple Sr.

Maple Sr. said he never thought Parker would be accused of such an allegation until he started hearing rumors among the congregation.

“And now God going to deal with it,” Maple Sr added.

The Palatka Police Department told us Pastor Parker had access to other individuals due to his position at the church.

Jason Barnett attended the church last year. He said he couldn’t believe this is the same pastor who preached to him.

“Most people that are pastors, we look up to them. They are a man of God, and we try to put our trust in these pastors. but sometimes you have to be suspicious of things because they flesh just like everybody else,” said Former Emerge Church goer -Jason Barnett.

Police said Parker has been charged in the past with misdemeanor violations.

The Palatka Police Department is still investigating the situation to determine if there were other inappropriate relationships.

Pastor Parker was being held on a $100,000 bond, but was released Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

