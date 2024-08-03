GoFundMe created for family of seven-year-old who drowned

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County community has created a GoFundMe for the family of a seven-year-old autistic girl who recently drowned.

Adalyn Laymon, an autistic and nonverbal child, drowned in a pond near her home on Tuesday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

A spokesperson said a firefighter and deputy found her underneath the water – not far from the shore. They immediately began CPR and rushed her to the hospital, but she later passed away.

Read: ‘It’s devastating to all of us:’ St. Johns County family mourns the loss of their 7-year-old girl

According to the GoFundMe page, donations will help the family with things like funeral expenses.

There is a current goal of $25,000.

You can donate here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.