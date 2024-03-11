‘Going to happen:’ Teen shot at Orange Park Mall raises security concerns

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn more about a shooting that happened at the Orange Park Mall Saturday night.

According to deputies, they were called out to the mall around 9:30 p.m. to break up a fight between a group of kids.

Levi Denzo said he comes to the mall often and security here needs to be enhanced.

“Kids now a days, they don’t have any respect for anything,” Denzo said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crowd moved into the parking lot near the AMC Movie Theatre and shots were fired. Deputies said 18-year-old Jacari Spinks was shot in the arm and that he’s expected to survive.

Denzo said despite adding more security, he doesn’t believe this can stop incidents like this from happening.

“I don’t think they can, what’s going to happen is going to happen,” Denzo said.

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened at the Orange Park Mall.

In September of 2022, the mall had to be shut down because of another issue with kids.

In 2017, a massive fight broke out in the mall involving up to 60 people, including teens.

Action News Jax Nick Gibson reached out to the mall about any plans to update security and they sent back a statement.

“The safety of our guests, retailers, and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this incident.” — Orange Park Mall

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 904-264-6512.

