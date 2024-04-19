Goodyear Blimp spotted over the Jacksonville area on its way to PGA Tour event in Hilton Head, S.C.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking over Jacksonville’s skies on Friday, you may have seen the famous Goodyear Blimp.

Several people posted on Facebook that they saw the blimp from downtown Jacksonville and Nassau County.

Action News Jax reached out to Goodyear and the blimp team said they headed north from their South Florida base in Pompano Beach on Thursday.

The blimp spent the night at the Herlong Recreational Airport and was back in the air Friday.

This weekend, the Goodyear Blimp will fly over the RBC Heritage PGA Tour event in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Then, the blimp will head back home to South Florida on Monday/Tuesday, so keep an eye out over Jacksonville’s skies again to catch a glimpse of the blimp!

