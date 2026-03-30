GOP Gubernatorial candidate takes questions on affordability, AI and education during Jax stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida voters got a chance to hear from and ask questions of the lead Republican Gubernatorial candidate in Jacksonville Monday morning.

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL 19th District) took questions from audience members for nearly an hour at a local brewery on key issues.

While the event was centered around Donalds’ platform for veterans, but many of the questions he fielded focused on what is likely to be the top issue this election cycle: affordability.

Donalds got several questions related to home insurance and housing costs.

Donalds vowed to limit private equity firms’ ability to purchase single-family homes, but also emphasized the need to reduce government-related costs of new home construction, especially when it comes to permitting.

“30 percent of the cost of building a new home is permitting. 30 percent. If a home costs $300,000 that means 100,000 of it is governmental permitting. That’s insane,” Donalds said.

Donalds was also asked about AI and whether he’d consider limiting the construction of AI data centers in the state.

He argued the state needs to embrace the new tech and allow the industry to grow in Florida, but it also needs to ensure regulations are in place to prevent utility costs from being passed along to residents.

“Are there gonna be some data centers? Yes. Are we gonna make sure they’re responsible to the people of Florida? 100 percent, absolutely. But we cannot put our heads in the ground with the next wave of innovation,” said Donalds.

On teacher pay, Donalds indicated he wants to make strategic investments to help increase salaries.

The National Education Association lists Florida 50th in the nation for average teacher pay.

Donalds said his plan is to cut and streamline other government costs, and pass the savings along to teachers and other workers like firefighters and law enforcement.

“I’ve had several conversations about various aspects of state government, where if we apply the correct incentive, we’re gonna be able to shake the trees loose and be able to get some stuff done,” said Donalds.

Before making the ballot in November, Donalds would have to win in the August Primary.

Most polls show him with a sizable lead over the other top GOP contenders, including Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and political newcomer James Fishback.

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