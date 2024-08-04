Gov. DeSantis gives update on Tropical Storm Debby and how you should prepare ahead of the storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Debby approaches Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to ensure preparedness across the state.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating with all 67 counties to identify and meet any needs ahead of the storm.

“Our state agencies are prepared to respond quickly and efficiently,” said Gov. DeSantis. “The Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard are activated to support humanitarian assistance and search and rescue missions.”

Residents are reminded that hazards such as strong winds, storm surges, and tornadoes can occur before landfall and outside the forecasted “cone.” It is crucial to stay informed through @FLSERT and local emergency management for important updates.

For more information on Tropical Storm Debby, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates.

