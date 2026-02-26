Governor honors Frederick Douglass with statue in nation’s oldest city

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis was in St. Augustine on Wednesday to unveil a new statue honoring Frederick Douglass, part of Florida’s commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The monument now stands in the nation’s oldest city, a place that has its own connection to Douglass.

In 1889, Douglass arrived in St. Augustine by way of the Jacksonville and St. Augustine Railway. During that visit, he spoke at what was then known as the Genovar Opera House, now Prohibition Kitchen. Historical accounts show roughly 700 people attended the event to hear the renowned orator speak.

During Wednesday’s unveiling, DeSantis reflected on Douglass’s life and legacy, highlighting his rise from slavery to becoming one of the most influential voices for civil rights in American history.

“It’s really a testament to grit and determination and prevailing against all odds that you would be able to reach the intellectual heights that he did with all the barriers that he faced,” DeSantis said. “He was, in his day, certainly somebody that people wanted to come out to see, and they did that in St. Augustine.”

The governor said installing monuments like this one is one way Florida is recognizing influential Americans as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.

Last week, DeSantis unveiled a statue of James Monroe in Monroe County. He has traveled to other parts of the state for similar events tied to the 250th anniversary.

