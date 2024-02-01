Local

Governor Ron DeSantis to hold a press conference in Jacksonville Thursday morning

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at LaBelle Winery on January 17, 2024 in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who finished second behind frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump in this week's Iowa caucuses, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on January 23 before moving on to South Carolina on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at LaBelle Winery on January 17, 2024 in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who finished second behind frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump in this week's Iowa caucuses, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on January 23 before moving on to South Carolina on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Jacksonville on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The people who will also be holding the press conference is the Florida National Guard Adjutant General John D. Haas, the Executive Director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Dave Kerner, and Director of Florida State Guard Mark Thieme.

The conference will begin at 10 a.m. at the Cecil Airport.

Action News Jax will be there.

