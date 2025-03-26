Grand jury indicts suspects accused in Jacksonville corrections officer’s slaying

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A grand jury handed down indictments this week for two people arrested following the Oct. 12, 2024 shooting death of a Jacksonville sheriff’s corrections officer.

Police say Officer Brad McNew was shot to death at Love’s gas station near the Jacksonville International Airport after he attempted to intervene in a violent dispute between a man and woman.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Demaurea Grant, 29, was later arrested in North Carolina in the officer’s killing. He now faces a First Degree Murder charge. The grand jury also charged him with Discharging Firearm from Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Aggravated Assault.

Grant remains in jail in North Carolina where he is awaiting extradition to Duval County to face his charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The second suspect in officer’s death, Makayla Huggins, was indicted on a charge of Accessory After the Fact. Police say she was driving the car that Grant was in when he shot McNew. Huggins pleaded not guilty in Duval County Circuit Court Jan. 13. She’ll be back before the judge Feb. 25.

Demaurea Grant, Makayla Huggins Demaurea Grant (left) is charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Brad McNew. Makayla Huggins (right) is charged with accessory after the fact. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Memorial for Corrections Officer Brad McNew

Read: Opening statements heard in the trial for the former DA charged with mishandling the Ahmaud Arbery case

Read: St. Johns County deputies arrest man for hit-and-run that seriously hurt teen

Read: Trump says most drones sighted over New Jersey were authorized by the FAA: ‘This was not the enemy’

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.