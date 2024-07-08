Grand jury will decide if St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph broke state election law

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned prosecutors will let a grand jury decide if St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph should be indicted for violating state election law.

Joseph, who is not up for re-election, endorsed other candidates and openly discussed voting her colleagues out of office during a November 2023 Board of County Commissioners meeting. Joseph was censured the following month.

Joseph did file a federal lawsuit against her fellow commissioners but dropped the case in February.

However, Joseph did not drop the suit against Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney RJ Larizza. Because of that, the case was then shifted to Eighth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer, who is recommending a St. Johns County grand jury decide if Joseph should face charges.

Becker spoke with Joseph, who is declining comment for now until she speaks with her attorney.

See Kramer’s filing below:

