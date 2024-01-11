St. Johns County Commissioner files federal lawsuit against board.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday against her four fellow board of county commissioners and State’s Attorney R. J. Larizza claiming her First Amendment rights were violated.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It comes following the conclusions reached in the 15 page “Treadwell Report” that was submitted by an outside law firm to county attorney David Migut on Monday and is scheduled to be discussed at the upcoming board meeting next Tuesday. The firm was hired by board members Sarah Arnold, Christian Whitehurst, Roy Alaimo and Henry Dean to look into comments made by Joseph during a board of county commissioners meeting Nov. 21.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The report says Joseph likely broke the law by campaigning during the meeting and violated the rules for behavior which led her to being censured at the next meeting Dec. 5.

The report also says Joseph’s actions could lead to a civil penalty or even be referred to the State Attorney’s Office for further consideration of a criminal charge.

Joseph and the other board members have repeatedly clashed over numerous issues, including the forced resignation of former St. Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad and the rapid increase of housing developments in the county.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Larizza is the State’s Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit representing St. Johns, Putnam, Flagler and Volusia counties. A spokesperson from the office declined to comment about the lawsuit.

Federal lawsuit

Treadwell Report

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.