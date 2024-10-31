Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief to retire in 2025

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs announces the retirement of Chief John Guzman from the Green Cove Springs Police Department, effective January 22, 2025.

Guzman had been a part of the GCPD for 21 years before stepping into the role of Chief in 2021.

“It has been an honor to protect and serve the citizens of Green Cove Springs for 21 years, nearly half of my life, and to work alongside some of the finest law enforcement officers I have ever known,” said Chief Guzman.

Commander Shawn Hines has been selected to serve as Interm Chief of Police during a transitional period.

