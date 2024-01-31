Green Cove Springs woman gets time in federal prison for intent to sell meth, fentanyl, and cocaine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman from Green Cove Springs will spend the next six years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to intent to distribute several different illegal drugs.

According to court documents, on Jan. 30, 2023, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office pulled Alyssa Avery, 32, over in a rental vehicle when they learned she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. During the traffic stop a CCSO canine alerted detectives to possible drugs in the vehicle.

During a search, deputies found over 20 grams of fentanyl in 17 sealed baggies, 60 grams of pure crystal methamphetamine, over 13 grams of cocaine, and over 16 grams of cocaine base. A digital scale was also found.

Court documents also showed that Avery had been released from prison just a month prior for trafficking methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, a U.S. District judge sentenced Avery to six years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base, and cocaine. She pleaded guilty on Oct. 19, 2023.

