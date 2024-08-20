Grey Muzzle grant to give senior dogs at the Jacksonville Humane Society a second chance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Senior dogs at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) are among the fortunate recipients of The Grey Muzzle Organization’s annual grants, bringing hope and care to older dogs in need.

JHS was selected as one of 100 animal welfare groups from nearly 400 applicants nationwide to receive a share of over $1 million in grants. These funds will help save and improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs within the Jacksonville community.

“This generous grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization will help give the many senior dogs who enter JHS each year the compassionate care they deserve while they wait for their new loving families,” said Denise Deisler, CEO of JHS. “No one is more grateful or loving than a senior pet, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

The Grey Muzzle Organization, a national nonprofit, has distributed more than $5.7 million over the past 16 years, supporting their vision of “a world where every senior dog thrives, and no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like JHS make a positive difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” said Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer. “Many senior dogs in the Jacksonville area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the lifesaving work of JHS.

