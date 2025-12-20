Guilty verdict in high-speed chase involving a kidnapped mother and her children

PALATKA, Fla. — Michael McNeal was found guilty by a Putnam County jury of multiple charges, including Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude and False Imprisonment.

The verdict comes after a high-speed chase incident involving a kidnapped mother and her two children.

The incident occurred on March 3, when the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle linked to the kidnapping case in Broward County.

After deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, McNeal led them on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of more than 130 mph.

During the pursuit, McNeal’s vehicle almost collided with multiple St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office vehicles before he fled the scene after crashing at North Highway 17 and Comfort Road.

The law enforcement team rescued the mother and her children. The mother reported having been beaten and choked. Her children were unharmed but unrestrained during the chase.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spearheaded the investigation, receiving support from various agencies, including the Margate Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol.

McNeal faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years for his crimes.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 29 at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, he has other charges pending in Broward County related to the kidnapping incident.

