Elementary student hospitalized after taking edibles, police report

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Two Robert. H. Jenkins Elementary School students were taken to a hospital for eating CBD or THC gummies, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

CBD or THC are the active ingredients found in marijuana.

Michaela Spalding’s kid is a first-grader at Jenkins Elementary School. She got the notice from school last night.

“It was a little scary,” Spalding said. “We had to tell our seven-year-old last night not to take anything from anybody, besides an adult that they know.”

Just before one yesterday afternoon … the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a potential overdose. A 12-year-old girl had some gummies and shared them with three other classmates.

“The boyfriend of the girl obtained the gummies at her request through social media,” Putnam County Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said.

The girl who brought them to school was taken to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital for treatment. Sheriff DeLoach said one student was taken to a hospital by a parent, and the two other students did not need treatment.

“There may be legitimate reasons if someone is prescribed medical marijuana, however, that is not the case here,” Sheriff DeLoach said. He added saying, “We cannot stress enough of parents and caregivers of keeping these kinds of products away from children.”

“I don’t mind that parents have them if it helps them. That’s been proven, that CBD helps some people,” Spalding said. “I just wish they would hide it a little better or pay attention to their children and where they could get it from.”

When I reached out to the Putnam County School District, I received a statement saying quote, “We are very disappointed that a student would be in possession of a harmful substance at school. Our staff worked quickly to assess the situation and follow all health and safety procedures as trained.”

All four children who ate the gummies are said to be okay. And the sheriff said if it turns out someone distributed drug-laced gummies, there could be a felony case. And if they came from a parent, there could be child neglect charges.

