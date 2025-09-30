Local

Gunshots reported at University of Florida; police responding

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida sent out an alert just before 9:30 PM Monday night, warning that gunshots were reported at Smathers Library on campus.

An update from the university at 9:42 PM said that police had arrived at the library and had not yet identified any injuries or criminal activity.

Students and staff are still directed to avoid the area and shelter in place if nearby.

