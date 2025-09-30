Gunshots reported at University of Florida; police responding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida sent out an alert just before 9:30 PM Monday night, warning that gunshots were reported at Smathers Library on campus.

An update from the university at 9:42 PM said that police had arrived at the library and had not yet identified any injuries or criminal activity.

UF Alert-Gainesville: (Smathers Library) Police are on scene. of the incident. There is no criminal activity or injuries identified at this time. Continue to avoid area or shelter in place — UF Alert (@UFAlert) September 30, 2025

Students and staff are still directed to avoid the area and shelter in place if nearby.

Action News Jax will provide updates here as they become available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]