Half-naked driver arrested after trespassing on school property and fleeing from hit-and-run

Deputies said they arrested a man wearing only socks and a small piece of fabric tied around his waist after he crashed into multiple vehicles and fled law enforcement by driving around an elementary school track.

Flagler County deputies said a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer first tried to pull over the driver identified as 22-year-old Stephen Peterson, of Port Orange, after he was seen crashing into several vehicles at the intersection of State Road 100 East and Old Kings Road South

The FWC officer turned on his emergency lights and siren and tried to stop the car, but Peterson refused to stop and continued to drive onto the property of Old Kings Elementary School. He then drove around the running track before continuing to flee down Old Kings Road. Deputies said Peterson then drove into the Flagler County Landfill property and into a wooded area between the landfill and I-95.

Deputies said both Peterson and his passenger, identified as Victoria Averill, 20, were removed from the vehicle by deputies and placed under arrest. Deputies said Peterson was naked except for socks and a small covering wrapped around his waist.

“It is unknown why the male was not wearing more clothing,” deputies said.

Peterson is accused of fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with damage to vehicle or property, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Averill is accused of trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.

“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard everything - a naked driver causes multiple hit-and-run crashes, flees from law enforcement, resists arrest and then has to be dragged out naked from his car to be arrested,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

