Hallmark star Eric Mabius pushed woman, pulled out ‘fistfuls’ of her hair at Yulee pub, deputies say

YULEE, Fla. — An actor known for a series of Hallmark movies was arrested Thursday morning after deputies say he pushed a woman and pulled out “fistfuls” of her hair at a Yulee pub.

Eric Mabius, 53, is facing charges of battery and resisting law enforcement without violence, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Mabius is known for staring in the “Signed, Sealed, and Delivered” Hallmark series, as well as the ABC TV show “Ugly Betty.”

NCSO said the incident happened at The Goat on Lofton Square Court.

Mabius and a 40-year-old woman “were reportedly intoxicated and creating a disturbance,” the post said.

Deputies said the bartender repeatedly asked them to leave and Mabius and the woman began spitting on other customers.

Mabius then pushed another woman “knocking her to the ground and pulling out ‘fistfuls’ of her hair,” NCSO said.

Deputies said, “Mabius became increasingly belligerent outside the establishment and repeatedly failed to comply with instructions to remain seated during the investigation.”

At one point, Mabius had to be escorted back to a bench by several deputies after he tried to walk behind a deputy, NCSO said.

The woman reportedly pushed by Mabius declined to press charges, but he and the woman accompanying him were both arrested for battery and resisting arrest without violence.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community, regardless of celebrity status. Our deputies quickly dealt with an uncooperative individual, and we’re thankful no one was seriously injured during this unfortunate incident,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the post.

