Halloween Trick-or-Treating: Checking for sexual offenders, predators in Florida, Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As parents get their trick-or-treaters ready to head out and collect goodies, law enforcement agencies want families to be aware of the locations of sexual offenders and predators in their neighborhood.

NORTHEAST FLORIDA

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is encouraging citizens to download the FDLE Mobile App from Google Play or the Apple App Store before Halloween to search Florida’s Sexual Offender Registry.

The “Search Sexual Offenders and Predators” button is one of eight FDLE public services featured in the mobile app. The app makes it easy for citizens to see where sexual offenders have registered a residential address in Florida.

Citizens can also access Florida’s Sexual Offender Registry online by clicking here.

Here is the information on rules that sexual offenders and predators must follow, county-by-county:

DUVAL COUNTY

The following is a list of laws that Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators in Duval County must abide by.

It is unlawful for any Sexual Offender or Sexual Predator to participate in any Halloween party or event if the event targets non-familial children.

Any person designated a Sexual Offender or Sexual Predator shall avoid all Halloween-related contact with children.

All outside residential lighting must be off during the evening hours after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

No Halloween decorations can be visible from the exterior of any Sexual Offender’s or Sexual Predator’s residence.

CLAY COUNTY

Clay County has an ordinance that sexual offenders and predators must follow on Halloween, stating they must, “avoid all Halloween-related contact with children; leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5 p.m. and; exhibit no exterior decorations on his or her residence to attract or entice children to the residence.”

CCSO said its Fugitive/Sexual Offender Apprehension unit has been doing checks/verifications in the days leading up to Halloween.

To read the full ordinance, click here.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

In 2023, St. Johns County passed an update to its original 2009 ordinance relating to sexual offenders and Halloween.

On Halloween night, sex offenders must refrain from displaying any visible Halloween decorations from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Also, all residential lighting must be turned off after 5 p.m. on October 31 or on any other day when Halloween is celebrated.

The revised rules also specify that registered sex offenders cannot display:

Holograms or projections

Displays over six feet in height

Decorations that line a pathway to a door

Inflatables

Children’s characters, or other interactive displays

Registered sex offenders are also prohibited from decorating their homes or wearing costumes that could attract, entice, or lure children. Additionally, they are banned from attending any holiday events specifically intended for families and children.

Penalties for violation include either a $500 fine, 60 days in jail, or both.

To read the full ordinance, click here.

NASSAU COUNTY

According to the county’s municipal code, “(a) It is unlawful for any sex offender to participate in a holiday event involving children under eighteen (18) years of age including, but not limited to, distributing candy to children or other items to children on Halloween; or wearing costumes, make-up, masks, or anything that would alter a person’s appearance for the primary purpose of entertaining or attracting children.

“(b) Any person designated a sex offender shall be required from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on October 31 (or any other day on which Halloween is celebrated) to:

“(1) Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children;

“(2) Not place or allow any displays of Halloween displays or decorations to be visible from the exterior of any sex offender residence, including a vehicle or vessel, or on any property which is leased, rented, owned, or occupied by such sex offender ; and

“(3) Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5:00 p.m. on October 31 (or any other day on which Halloween is celebrated) and exhibit no exterior decorations on the sexual offender’s residence to attract or entice children to the residence.

“(c) Holiday events in which the sexual offender is the parent, or guardian of the children involved, and no nonfamilial children are present, are exempt from this section.” Click here for more information on the ordinance.

BRADFORD COUNTY

The following information was shared by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office:

“The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit (SOU) will be actively participating in several community sporting events and fall festivals throughout the month of October. During these events, deputies from the SOU will maintain a visible presence to promote public safety and strengthen community engagement.

“In addition to these engagements, the SOU will conduct targeted patrols and compliance checks throughout Bradford County to ensure full adherence to Florida’s sex offender and career offender registration laws. These proactive efforts are designed to protect our residents and reinforce the Sheriff’s Office commitment to accountability, safety, and trust within the community.”

PUTNAM COUNTY

Action News Jax told you in September that Putnam County passed one of the strictest sex offender ordinances in the state of Florida.

The ordinance increases the residency buffer zone for registered sex offenders and predators. They are now prohibited from living within 2,500 feet of schools, childcare facilities, school bus stops, parks, or playgrounds — more than double the 1,000 feet required by Florida state law.

It also bans offenders from living within 500 feet of one another unless they are related by blood, marriage, or adoption.

Offenders are also prohibited from participating in Halloween or Fall Festival events involving children. This includes handing out candy or wearing costumes intended to attract kids.

Violating the ordinance is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in Putnam County Jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

The City of Palatka has also passed a similar ordinance.

UNION COUNTY

The following information was shared by the Union County Sheriff’s Office:

“The City of Lake Butler will observe Trick or Treat/Halloween on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30th from 6pm-8 pm. (see flyer)

“Increased Law Enforcement patrol will be at these events and throughout the city.

“It is the goal of Sheriff Brad Whitehead and the Union County Sheriff’s Office that all remain safe and alert during this time of year. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is offering these safety tips for kids, parents and motorists to ensure that Halloween and the activities involved are enjoyable for all.

“Those passing out candy, please have your porch light on and ensure a safe entrance is well lit.

“TIPS FOR KIDS:

• Attend an organized event, or it is a good idea to stay in your own neighborhood, go with a friend, or in a group with an adult

• Go only to homes with lights on or Halloween decorations displayed.

• Do not eat any treats until they have been checked by an adult.

• Watch for cars when crossing the street.

“TIPS FOR PARENTS:

• Make sure your child’s costume allows freedom of movement and good visibility.

• Carrying a flashlight or light stick makes kids more visible. (Union County Sheriff’s Office will be providing glow necklaces Saturday at RMC and the night of Halloween)

• Young children should always go with an adult.

• Insist that children trick or treat with a group.

• Before children eat any treats, check them.

“TIPS FOR MOTORISTS:

• Exercise extreme caution when driving and be alert for excited children, whose vision may be obscured by masks or costumes. Drive very slow throughout neighborhoods.

• Use caution and be aware of children while backing vehicles out of driveways or parking spaces.

• Use caution if transporting children from house to house.

“Extra patrol units will be on high alerts for speeders, drunk drivers and registered sex offenders.”

SOUTHEAST GEORGIA

Georgia sexual offenders are subject to follow Georgia’s Department of Community Supervision guidelines.

One of the guidelines states, “If the offender has incidental contact with children, the offender will be civil and courteous to the child and immediately remove himself or herself from the situation.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Sexual Offender Registry can be accessed by clicking here.

BRANTLEY COUNTY

The following information was shared by the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office:

“As of 10-1-25, there are approximately 70 Registered Sex Offenders in Brantley County, Georgia and we want parents to know which houses their children should avoid when Trick-or-Treating.

“Registered Sex Offenders report their home address to us. If you are going Trick-or-Treating, visit our website to see whose door you don’t want to knock on. Parents should research for Offenders on their Trick-or-Treat route, and near any addresses where their children spend time. The search and maps on the website pinpoints where offenders live. While on the website, citizens can also sign up for Free email notifications from The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, should an offender move into their neighborhood or around an address important to the parent.

“If you aren’t planning on Trick-or-Treating in your neighborhood, but will be in a family or friend’s neighborhood, search their addresses beforehand so you know which houses to avoid.

“Here are two important things parents should do before Halloween:

Search for Registered Offenders in the area on brantleyso.org and click on the Sex Offender tab.

Sign up for email alerts at brantleyso.org and click on the Sex Offenders tab.

“For further information, please call the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, Sex Offender Division at 912-462-2477.”

