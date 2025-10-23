LIST: Halloween events in the Jacksonville-area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s officially spooky season. Here are some ways you can celebrate:

JACKSONVILLE

JaxParks Trunk-or-Treat

Friday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Legends Community Center

5130 Soutel Drive

JaxParks Treats at the Fountain

Saturday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Friendship Fountain

Murray Hill-o-ween

Saturday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Along Edgewood Avenue

JaxParks Fall Festival

Friday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

3856 Grant Road

NASSAU COUNTY

5th Annual Halloween Festival

Friday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Yulee Sports Complex

86142 Goodbread Road

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

St. Augustine Beach Not So Spooky Carnival

Friday, Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

City Hall Complex

CLAY COUNTY

Orange Park Mall Spooktacular

Friday, Oct. 24 - Sunday Oct. 26

During mall hours

Trunk-or-Treat

Friday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Green Cove Springs Police Department

1001 Idlewild Avenue

GLYNN COUNTY

Salty’s Spooktacular Glow Run

Friday, Oct. 24

College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick Campus

