LIST: Halloween events in the Jacksonville-area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s officially spooky season. Here are some ways you can celebrate:
JACKSONVILLE
JaxParks Trunk-or-Treat
Friday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Legends Community Center
5130 Soutel Drive
JaxParks Treats at the Fountain
Saturday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Friendship Fountain
Murray Hill-o-ween
Saturday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Along Edgewood Avenue
JaxParks Fall Festival
Friday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
3856 Grant Road
NASSAU COUNTY
5th Annual Halloween Festival
Friday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Yulee Sports Complex
86142 Goodbread Road
ST. JOHNS COUNTY
St. Augustine Beach Not So Spooky Carnival
Friday, Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
City Hall Complex
CLAY COUNTY
Orange Park Mall Spooktacular
Friday, Oct. 24 - Sunday Oct. 26
During mall hours
Trunk-or-Treat
Friday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Green Cove Springs Police Department
1001 Idlewild Avenue
GLYNN COUNTY
Friday, Oct. 24
College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick Campus
