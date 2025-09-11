Putnam County passes one of Florida’s toughest sex offender ordinances after ‘Predator Camp’ outcry

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Months after a storm of community outrage over what neighbors called a “predator camp,” Putnam County has enacted one of the strictest sex offender ordinances in the state of Florida.

The controversial park at the center of it all — CCM Park on Balsam Street — once housed more than 22 registered sex offenders living in proximity. The situation sparked public concern, a series of investigative reports, and ultimately, sweeping legislative action.

Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks revisited the site this week and found changes already underway. A new sign posted at the property reads “Under New Ownership.” The new owner told Brooks by phone that his goal is to bring everything up to code and transform the park into a quality living area.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said the situation at CCM Park was the turning point.

“Well, that was certainly the catalyst for the introduction of this ordinance,” Sheriff DeLoach said, “And it’s our hope and desire that this ordinance is an effective tool for us to help eliminate that problem from ever creeping up on us again.”

The ordinance, which was passed on August 26th and is now in effect, increases the residency buffer zone for registered sex offenders and predators. They are now prohibited from living within 2,500 feet of schools, childcare facilities, school bus stops, parks, or playgrounds — more than double the 1,000 feet required by Florida state law.

It also bans offenders from living within 500 feet of one another unless they are related by blood, marriage, or adoption.

Under the new rules, sex offenders and predators cannot live in multi-family dwellings, manufactured home parks, or condominiums if more than 10 percent of the occupied units are already housing registered sex offenders.

The ordinance introduces new registration fees, including $50 for initial registration, $25 for re-registration, and $10 for any changes to a permanent, temporary, or transient residence. These are in addition to the required quarterly or bi-annual updates.

Offenders are also prohibited from participating in Halloween or Fall Festival events involving children. This includes handing out candy or wearing costumes intended to attract kids.

Violating the ordinance is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in Putnam County Jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

The law is not retroactive. Those already living in violation of the new restrictions are grandfathered in unless a new violation occurs.

The ordinance only applies to unincorporated areas of Putnam County, not within town or city limits.

“It’s a fantastic design because it keeps them from all congregating in one area,” said Sheriff DeLoach.

Leota Wilkinson, Chair of the Putnam County Commission, said the new rules send a strong message.

“If you’ve offended, then you might not wanna come and live in Putnam County.”

She also noted that many of those living in the county’s offender housing weren’t from the area.

“Over 50% of already registered sex offenders in Putnam County did not offend in Putnam County, nor did they originally live in Putnam County.”

Local parent Stacey Tilton supported the changes.

“These are our children. This is our future. We have to protect them with everything we have.”

And Lawanda Williams didn’t hold back her words.

“A person who made sense — cut them off.”

Wilkinson said she hopes the county’s five incorporated municipalities will adopt similar rules.

For now, the crackdown is law only in unincorporated Putnam County. Action News Jax will continue to track changes at CCM Park — now under new ownership — and how this ordinance affects housing options going forward.

