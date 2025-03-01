Hamburger Mary’s Jacksonville 2.0 holding grand opening April 18th and 19th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been without Hamburger Mary’s unique food and entertainment offerings for more than a year following an electrical fire that forced it to close its doors. Now, the staff and drag performers that made that location successful are back in a new spot.

Hamburger Mary’s 2.0 is now (softly) open in Murray Hill, with several shows already in the books.

The restaurant announced that the official grand opening weekend is now scheduled for April 18th and 19th.

Originally, it was scheduled for the last week of April, but the restaurant has moved the event out of respect for the 20th anniversary celebration of a another local LGBTQ+-owned bar, InCahoots Nightclub.

Some changes have come with the new location.

Meet the main cast for the restaurant’s weekend night shows:

Hamburger Mary's Jacksonville cast

Hamburger Mary’s Jacksonville is now also open for lunch Tuesday through Friday, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

While most of Hamburger Mary’s drag shows are 18+ restricted, an all-ages show will be held weekly for Sunday brunch. Waffles ‘N’ Wigs begins with a rotating cast of entertainers every Sunday at 12:30 P.M.

The first Hamburger Mary’s opened in 1972. The Jacksonville location is currently the only one in Florida, after the Downtown Orlando venue announced its closure last year.

It plans to reopen in Kissimmee at the old Capone’s Dinner Theatre on Highway 192.

