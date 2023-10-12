Hamburger Mary’s Jacksonville experiences fire, causing them to close until further notice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The restaurant that made an appearance in the second movie of Magic Mike, is temporarily closed due to a fire.

Hamburger Mary’s posted early this morning on Facebook that the restaurant was in flames due to an what is believed to be an electrical fire.

Aftermath

According to the restaurant, they are currently working on assessing the damages and are working with their insurance company and landlord.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Action News Jax that there are no injuries, and the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives is investigating the official cause of the fire. However, the fire is believed to be electrical, as firefighters are pretty sure it started in the electrical room.

Hamburger Mary’s has been known for their drag queen performances and their daily events.

They are also know for their charity fundraising and support for their communities, especially among the LGBTQ community.

The first Hamburger Mary’s opened in 1972.

