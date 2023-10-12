‘We’ll rebuild and it’ll be even better:’ Fires devastates Jacksonville Hamburger Mary’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire at an LGBTQ staple is under investigation. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to Hamburger Mary’s in St. Nicholas early Thursday morning.

“We were already closed. A couple employees came back to get their cars and noticed the smoke and opened the door,” Gary Motes said. “It was pretty much engulfed.”

Motes is the original owner of the St. Nicholas location. His daughter recently took over the operation, but the establishment is more than just a restaurant for him.

Read: JSO investigating reported shots fired near Beach Blvd and Central Pkwy

“This was my dream,” Motes said. “The first night we opened, we didn’t think nobody would be here. We turned away like 300 people at the door. That was May 4, 2012.”

The decade old business has a been a historic and inclusive spot.

Read: Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $36M, sold at Jacksonville Publix in August is still unclaimed

“It’s a safe place for people to come and just enjoy yourself,” Motes said.

The fire started around 12:30 A.M., Thursday. There was severe smoke damage, and many items ruined. A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosive Investigations. The fire was believed to have started in an electrical room. No one was in the building at the time.

Read: ‘It’s indescribable:’ Sailors return to NAS Jax after deployment to Japan

“We’ll rebuild and it’ll be even better,” Motes said. “We’re just ready to do a new chapter.”

For the time being, the establishment will not have its usual drag performances, but the owner said they’re working to do smaller shows on their patio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.