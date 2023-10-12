‘It’s indescribable:’ Sailors return to NAS Jax after deployment to Japan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, many families celebrated the return of their loved ones at NAS Jax as 300 sailors returned from a 6-month deployment in Japan.

The “War Eagle” of Patrol Squadron 16 is finally home, and families waited with anticipation to be reunited with parents, partners, children and friends.

While deployed, the sailors were based in Okinawa, Japan and traveled to countries like the Philippines, Guam, Thailand and Australia.

The squadron flew over 33,300 hours and executed 66 sorties, but the most important thing the sailors did was come home.

“At the end of the day, knowing that they’re coming home … that they’re coming home safely … It doesn’t matter what day,” said McKenzie O’Keefe, whose husband Dan returned home with the squad. “[We’re] just finally a family unit, you know? You wait so long, and nothing is ever quite right … But being together, it’s indescribable.”

