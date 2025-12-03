‘Hamilton’ returns to Jacksonville’s Center for the Performing Arts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a crowd favorite! The FSCJ Artist Series has Hamilton on its schedule for the 2026/2027 season.

To secure a seat now, you can purchase a 3-show subscription package.

The package includes tickets to three productions: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, A Beautiful Noise and Beetlejuice.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

You can add Mrs. Doubtfire tickets. And the package guarantees a seat for Hamilton.

Prices start at $172. Click here for ticket information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.