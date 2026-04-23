Georgia Forestry Commission responds to 34 new wildfires

NAHUNTA, Ga. — The Georgia Forestry Commission said Wednesday that it has responded to 34 new wildfires burning 75 acres statewide. The largest two fires in the state are only 10 percent and 15 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The Pineland Road fire in Clinch County has burned over 29,600 acres and is only 10 percent contained and The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County is only 15 percent contained with more than 5,000 acres burned.

Both of those blazes have destroyed homes and forced thousands of evacuations.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for 91 Georgia counties. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless otherwise renewed, the governor’s office said.

Read | LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Florida, Georgia wildfires, state of emergency, homes destroyed, evacuations

Woman speaks out after losing everything in Brantley County fire

Mandatory evacuations were issued in the following location in Brantley County:

Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Greenleaf Rd

GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd

Happy Hollow

Drury Ln & Drury Ct

Coffee County Club Rd

From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak

Road Closures:

Due to active fire conditions there and the ongoing emergency response the following roads remained closed:

Highway 82 from Nahunta to Post Road

Highway 110 West – at Highway 32 down to the Camden County line

Highway 259 – from Highway 82 to the Camden County line

Highway 32 – from Highway 110 to Post Road

CLICK HEREto view Georgia Forestry Commission’s interactive wildfires map

Georgia wildfires map, 4/23/2026 Georgia wildfires map, 4/23/2026 (Georgia Forestry Commission)

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