'Hammer for Hope' initiative to crack down on drug use in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on drug deals in the area. Right now, the department is averaging over six hundred drug arrests a year, according to Sheriff Michelle Cook.

“I was an addict and alcoholic for 25 years,” Tommy Johnson said. “I was part of the problem in Clay County for years. Now, I want to be part of the solution.”

Johnson thought he’d never get off drugs and alcohol until he found ‘Nail it to the Cross,’ an addiction recovery group. It’s one of many participating in the ‘Hammer and Hope’ event in Green Cove Springs. The collaborative initiative aims to address drug-related issues plaguing the areas in Clay County.

“It’s a way to continue to fight against drugs in our community,” Sheriff Cook said. “We’re seeing a lot of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the scary part is just a couple of grains of fentanyl can kill you.”

In the last four months, there have been 32 drug arrests, and there are currently 10 active arrest warrants for drug traffickers, according to the Sheriff’s office.

“Paramedicine is a big advocate for recovery, as well as fighting the opioid crisis with Narcan distribution and education,” Clay County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief, Jairo Herrera, said.

His community paramedicine program distributed 5,600 Narcan kits to the community, last year, surpassing their goal of five hundred. The program hopes to help those struggling with addiction by linking them with available resources, including medication-assisted therapy or peer support groups.

Anyone struggling with opioid addiction can call our 24-hour number, 904-284-7703, or email community.paramedicine@claycountygov.com

Nail it to the Cross Ministries meets Friday at 7:00 P.M. at the Evangel Temple in Middleburg, located at 5040 County Road 218 Middleburg, Florida.

