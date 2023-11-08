Happy update on alligator from Chicago, Chance the Snapper

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The famous Chicago alligator, Chance the Snapper, got a blast from the past visit at the St. Augustine Alligator farm and Zoological Park.

Frank “Alligator” Robb was visiting the zoo in September and checking up on his favorite alligator, Chance from Chicago.

Read about how the iconic friendship started: Later, gator: Chicago officials capture elusive ‘Chance the Snapper’

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Chance is living his best life in a large enclosure with a variety of alligators, crocodiles, and caiman.

The pool Chance now calls home is attached to a popular guest spot, the porch of the Anastasia Island Conservation Center, where guests can relax in our rocking chairs and toss crocodilian pellets into pool.

Chance is the round-faced American Alligator, waiting for someone to toss him a handful of pellets. (The animal above him in the photo is a crocodile.)

Learn about Alligator Robb’s nonprofit for environmental education, science, and research, EEARSS.

Related read: Florida man that captured Chance the Snapper becomes the city’s newest hero

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.